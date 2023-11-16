Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 384,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 36,878 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,841,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,290,000 after purchasing an additional 418,382 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 214.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $234.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

