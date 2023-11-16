Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Takes $254,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $488.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 118.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $502.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.23.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.