Belite Bio’s (BLTE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLTE. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.80.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

BLTE stock opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. Belite Bio has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $40.60.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Belite Bio will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Belite Bio by 194.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Belite Bio by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belite Bio by 0.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

