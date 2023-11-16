Brian Souza Sells 4,500 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) SVP Brian Souza sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $105,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,767 shares in the company, valued at $440,836.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $669.59 million, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.70. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.27.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently -79.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc, doing business as Radius Recycling, recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap.

