Brokerages Set IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Target Price at $23.43

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAXGet Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on IMAX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in IMAX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 11.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 8.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.38 million, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. IMAX has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.16 million. IMAX had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

