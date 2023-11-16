Brokerages Set Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT at $78.55

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.55.

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Michael O'grady acquired 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,002,184.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 26,356 shares of company stock worth $1,711,872 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,901,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1,290.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,344 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,108,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,221,000 after purchasing an additional 772,279 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $921,914,000 after purchasing an additional 731,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,287,000 after purchasing an additional 689,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $74.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $100.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 56.93%.

About Northern Trust

(Get Free Report

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

