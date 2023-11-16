Brokerages Set UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Target Price at $19.84

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.84.

PATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie upped their target price on UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays upped their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,304,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,664,336.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,304,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,664,336.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 779,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 180,000 shares of company stock worth $2,977,200 in the last 90 days. 31.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in UiPath by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in UiPath by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in UiPath by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,951 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,121 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.36 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. UiPath has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

