Brokerages Set Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Price Target at $154.46

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.46.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 225,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS opened at $132.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $113.69 and a 1-year high of $158.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.77.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

