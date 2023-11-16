Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 318,500 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the October 15th total of 295,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,185.0 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Price Performance

Brunello Cucinelli stock opened at $83.00 on Thursday. Brunello Cucinelli has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.79.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

