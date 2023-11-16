C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,906 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $25,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.69 and a 1 year high of $108.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

