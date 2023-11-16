CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Cut to C$34.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CAE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.15.

Get CAE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAE

CAE Stock Performance

CAE Company Profile

TSE CAE opened at C$28.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.15. CAE has a twelve month low of C$25.44 and a twelve month high of C$33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.45.

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.