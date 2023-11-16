CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Lowered to C$36.00 at National Bankshares

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CAE from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.15.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
