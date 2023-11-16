California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,369,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,972 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.13% of PG&E worth $58,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in PG&E by 725.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in PG&E during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

PG&E Stock Performance

PG&E stock opened at $17.52 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

