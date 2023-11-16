California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,975,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,255 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $49,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,040,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 314,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.6% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

