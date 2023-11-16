California Public Employees Retirement System Has $48.26 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Ulta Beauty worth $48,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $415.33 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $393.27 and its 200 day moving average is $434.83.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Citigroup upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.35.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

