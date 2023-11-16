California Public Employees Retirement System Has $48.48 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,446,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,999 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Weyerhaeuser worth $48,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 17.7% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 224,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 619,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,773,000 after purchasing an additional 49,197 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 16.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 59.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $2,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,036.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

