California Public Employees Retirement System Has $48.97 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,509 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Global Payments worth $48,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth $1,528,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.85.

Global Payments Stock Up 2.3 %

Global Payments stock opened at $114.46 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.