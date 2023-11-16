California Public Employees Retirement System Has $50.26 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.33% of Essex Property Trust worth $50,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $213.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $248.80.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.83.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

