California Public Employees Retirement System Has $56.75 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,302 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.42% of Campbell Soup worth $56,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 183.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth $43,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 46.8% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.36.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.2 %

CPB stock opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.92.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.