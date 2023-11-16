California Public Employees Retirement System Has $63.08 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 908,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Edison International worth $63,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Edison International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 718,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 33.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EIX stock opened at $65.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.86. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.12.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 91.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

