California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.34% of IDEX worth $55,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in IDEX by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,638 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 76,485.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in IDEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IDEX by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $199.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.73.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

