California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Align Technology worth $49,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 593.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $205.06 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.00 and a 200 day moving average of $309.54.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGN. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.60.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

