California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $56.15 Million in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 691,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,145,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of GE HealthCare Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,302,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $83,000. Van Strum & Towne Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $225,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,937,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC stock opened at $71.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.41. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.29.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

