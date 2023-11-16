California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 18,383 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Diamondback Energy worth $44,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $155.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.91 and a 200 day moving average of $144.73. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. Citigroup lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FANG

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.