California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,798 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $45,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $102.10 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $112.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,672 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

