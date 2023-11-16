California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,520 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of Trade Desk worth $61,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 103.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at $309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 61.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 23,004 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $1,633,514.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,135,008.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 23,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $1,633,514.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,135,008.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $236,381.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,255.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,402 shares of company stock valued at $34,866,627 over the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $68.05 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 219.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.36.

Several research firms recently commented on TTD. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

