California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,184 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Lennar worth $61,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 22.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Lennar by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 11,037.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896 over the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $126.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $82.73 and a 12-month high of $133.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.15 and its 200 day moving average is $117.14.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.12%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

