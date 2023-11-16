California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,840 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,199 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of HubSpot worth $45,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $283,913,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth $99,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total transaction of $10,114,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,411,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at $713,563,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total value of $4,305,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $288,670,687.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,694,944. Insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $468.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $465.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.44. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.50 and a twelve month high of $581.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.14.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

