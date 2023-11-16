California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 31,704 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,704 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Ingersoll Rand worth $49,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth $784,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,808,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,557,000 after acquiring an additional 776,133 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 93.7% in the second quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 227,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 245,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,014,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.1 %

IR opened at $69.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.75 and a 12 month high of $70.65.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IR

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

