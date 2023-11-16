California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,429 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.27% of Extra Space Storage worth $53,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,397,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,197,000 after purchasing an additional 533,145 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,327,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,936,000 after buying an additional 166,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,605,000 after buying an additional 47,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,823,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,940,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,189,000 after acquiring an additional 62,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE EXR opened at $130.04 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $170.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.