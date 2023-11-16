California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 55,360 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,360 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of CBRE Group worth $47,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 213.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE CBRE opened at $78.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

