California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 959,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,683 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.45% of W. P. Carey worth $64,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,373,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,691,000 after acquiring an additional 368,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,228,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,831,000 after acquiring an additional 208,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.84. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $85.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.17.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.071 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.58%.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

