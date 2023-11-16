California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,627 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.34% of Cincinnati Financial worth $52,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $101.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $130.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.57 per share, with a total value of $106,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $394,522.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

