Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Camtek from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Camtek from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.86.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average is $45.01. Camtek has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Camtek during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 431.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Camtek by 3,062.2% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

