Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Carter’s worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 24.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 204,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,818,000 after purchasing an additional 40,250 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 38,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 269.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 17,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 162.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth about $357,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Carter’s Stock Performance

NYSE CRI opened at $72.92 on Thursday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $139,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $242,923.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,428.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,878. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also

