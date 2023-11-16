Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 385672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.13 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 60.26% and a negative net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cellebrite DI from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -38.10, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

Further Reading

