Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.88.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of CVE stock opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 36.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 183.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 19.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.