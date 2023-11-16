CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,847 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $12,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $80.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.35 and its 200-day moving average is $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $109.79.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

