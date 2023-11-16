Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 80.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 3.7% in the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 44,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Chegg stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHGG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.91.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

