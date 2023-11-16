Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHRD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $186.20.

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $163.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. Chord Energy has a 52-week low of $117.05 and a 52-week high of $175.20.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.20 EPS. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 19.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total value of $477,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,098 shares in the company, valued at $35,483,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $253,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,892,537.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total transaction of $477,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,098 shares in the company, valued at $35,483,736.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,718,385. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,278 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Chord Energy by 514.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,821,000 after buying an additional 1,236,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $59,579,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,232,000 after buying an additional 364,673 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,236,000 after acquiring an additional 349,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

