Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.09.

A number of research analysts recently commented on C shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:C opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

