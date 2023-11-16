CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,844,355 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $211.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $221.76. The company has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

