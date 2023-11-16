CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

NYSE CMS opened at $57.08 on Friday. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $65.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,667 shares of company stock worth $1,423,372 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $188,418,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $134,747,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after buying an additional 1,910,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $115,134,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter worth about $99,270,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

