CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karen Detoro sold 18,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $451,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Karen Detoro sold 18,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $451,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $90,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,411 shares of company stock worth $1,638,196 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $25.32 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $947.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

