Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,229,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,137,000 after buying an additional 3,579,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,819,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,138,000 after buying an additional 2,650,895 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.63. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

