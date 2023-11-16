Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,901,000 after acquiring an additional 54,164 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 23,139 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 119,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 185,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 110,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GEM stock opened at $29.83 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

