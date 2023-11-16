Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,485 Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $69.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $95.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.19 and a 200 day moving average of $169.90.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

