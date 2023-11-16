Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,192 iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

AOR stock opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $52.27.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

