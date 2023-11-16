Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 935 Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XMMO. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 344.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $82.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.89. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $83.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

