Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,367 Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,109,000 after purchasing an additional 146,028 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 715,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after acquiring an additional 74,599 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,034,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after buying an additional 30,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erickson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 259,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $24.74 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $646.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0382 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

